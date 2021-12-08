No10 Xmas party: Health Secretary Sajid Javid cancels all planned appearances after leaked video.

UK HEALTH Secretary Sajid Javid cancels all planned appearances on December 8 over the No10 Xmas party leaked video.

Sajid Javid was due to do a morning broadcast round to mark the one year anniversary of the first Covid vaccination, however in a highly irregular move, he was pulled last night after the leaked video emerged. The video leaked last night showed Downing Street aides joking about a lockdown breaking party.

Mr Javid was due to appear in Radio Four’s Today programme, BBC One, Sky News and Times Radio.

His appearances were cancelled shortly after the video emerged last night, with no replacement Government minister offered up for interview.

In footage obtained by ITV News on December 7, the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen taking part in a mock press conference reportedly shot on December 22 last year.

The party, which was allegedly held the Friday before at Downing Street, was strictly against coronavirus regulations at the time.

After the video emerged, a spokesman said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

The film shows multiple staff joking about a party and former press secretary Stratton comments jokingly stating: “This is recorded … This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed no rules were broken but declined to comment when pressed on the matter after receiving his booster jab on December 2. The 57-year-old urged people not to cancel their festive plans this year but to follow the guidance set out by the government – and get their booster shot.

