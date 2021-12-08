Mark Cavendish and family left fearing for lives after assault

The Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his family were left fearing for their lives after assault by armed burglars in their home.

According to police, the four intruders assaulted the cyclist, who at the time, was at home recovering from injuries sustained in an accident in an event in Belgium. The armed burglars threatened his wife, Peta, whilst the couple’s young children where in their presence. Police officer described the incident as targeted attack on their home in Essex on November 27.

“As I’m sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed – not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects,” Cavendish said.

“No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home – a place where everyone should feel safe. The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time.”

“In the Mark Cavendish and family assault, none of them sustained serious injuries. The intruders left with a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches”, Essex police said.

Images have been released of people wanted in connection with the burglary although no arrests have been made as of yet.

The senior investigating officer on the case, DI Tony Atkin said: “This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian, who at the time was recovering from significant injuries resulting from a crash while competing, which was well publicised. Our investigation is moving along at pace and we are following a number of lines of inquiry as we seek to catch those responsible.”.

“We are also releasing images of the suitcase and two watches which were stolen during the incident. It is likely the people who stole these items are attempting to offload them for sizeable sums of money and I would urge anyone who is being offered these items to please get in touch with us – they are stolen property. If you have been offered these items, please contact us immediately,” Atkin said.

“We know an incident such as this will naturally cause a lot of concern within the community. There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area as our investigations progress in the coming days.”

