French authorities have confirmed that a man arrested over Khashoggi murder, was released after having 48 hours to verify his identity. The Saudi authorities have called it a case of mistaken identity.

The man, who was detained over suspected links with the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was about to board a flight to the Saudi capital Riyadh. His passport was flagged as an issue resulting in his being held, however the French authorities he is not the person they were looking for in connection with the journalist’s death.

The man detained in Paris over suspected links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified, French authorities have confirmed.

By all accounts the man had the same name as a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard, a man that is listed in US and British sanctions documents and a UN-commissioned report as having been involved in Khashoggi’s murder.

Authorities involved in the case say that they conducted in-depth verifications which cleared the man being held. As a result he was released at the end of his detention.

Police around the world continue to keep a lookout for those involved in the murder and although the man arrested over Khashoggi murder was not who they thought he was, they are confident they will in time capture those involved.

