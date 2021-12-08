Malaga positive Covid cases at a surprising 24 hour high

Malaga positive Covid cases at surprising 24 hour high. Today, December, 8, Malaga has almost 400 more positive Covid cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

This daily spike in Malaga positive Covid cases has not been seen since the end of August, in the last throes of the fifth wave of the pandemic. In the autonomous community, 1,374 more positives have been added.

The amount of Malaga positive Covid cases is increasing the amount of pressure on the hospitals. In total, Malaga has 112 hospitalised patients, 26 of those are in Critical care. In Andalucia, there are an additional 376 patients confirmed with Covid-19, 79 of those are in ICU.

Malaga is the province with by far the most worrying healthcare situation in Andalucia.

In the rest of the provinces, the situation is as follows:

Almeria (33 hospitalizations, of which 13 in ICU), Cadiz (37 hospitalizations, of which 6 in ICU), Cordoba (37 hospitalizations, of which 10 in ICU), Granada (25 hospitalizations, of which 5 in ICU), Huelva (35 hospitalizations, of which 4 in ICU), Jaen (30 hospitalizations, of which 4 in ICU) and Seville (86 hospitalizations, of which 14 in ICU).

