Forced vaccination is not acceptable “under any circumstances,” according to UN.

Although those who refuse could face “legal consequences”.

FORCED vaccination is not acceptable “under any circumstances”, according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Wednesday, December 8.

Mandatory vaccination “must always respect human rights and forcing it is not acceptable,” said the 70-year-old via a video message.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Under no circumstances do people have to be forcibly vaccinated, although refusing to comply with the obligation to be vaccinated can have legal consequences, such as an appropriate fine,” Bachelet said.

Bachelet warned that important rights considerations must be taken into account before making vaccination mandatory, stating that “it must comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination,” she explained.

The High Commissioner said that the objectives pursued by countries that consider making the vaccine mandatory to fight the pandemic were “of course, of the highest level of legitimacy and importance.”

But she insisted that “mandatory vaccination should only be used when necessary to achieve compelling public health goals.”

“And only when less intrusive measures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, fail to meet those public health goals.”

Bachelet also emphasised that for the obligation to be “in accordance with the fundamental principles of human rights of equality and non-discrimination,” countries have to ensure the supply of vaccines and that they are truly affordable.

As well as being “sufficiently safe and effective,” she added.

The Covid-19 vaccine is now mandatory for adults in Austria, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Micronesia and New Caledonia and is also being discussed in Germany.

But several other countries – especially in Europe and the United States – require vaccinations in certain professional work sectors and have adopted restrictions for those who are not vaccinated such as Poland – who announced yesterday (December 7), that mandatory Covid jabs were to be introduced for some workers in the country along with other new restrictions being brought in.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.