EasyJet, TUI, Ryanair and Jet2 rules for travel to Spain amid Omicron

Travel has been thrown into chaos amid the Omicron Covid variant with new rules to curb the infection rates and the UK government adding 11 countries to the red list.

The 11 countries on the list are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Travel to Spain is still popular in the colder months as many people look for a warmer climate for festive celebrations.

Here are the latest rules when travelling to Spain based and advice from easyJet, TUI, Ryanair and Jet2:

EasyJet

EasyJet says that its double jabbed customers travelling to Spain must provide proof of vaccinations and will not have to quarantine, however, they may need to present a negative test and also take a PCR test within two days of arrival back in the UK and isolate until they receive a negative result.

All passengers need to pre-register electronically and present a QR code from the Spain Travel Health portal.

Those who do not have their vaccinations can only travel to Spain for essential reasons and must provide a negative test. They must also quarantine for 10 days and take a test on day eight.

TUI

TUI’s Covid hub says: “Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated customers aged 12 and over now need to take an antigen (rapid flow) or PCR test within the 48 hours before their flight back to the UK departs.”

“All vaccinated customers, and those aged 5 and over, now need to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival in the UK, and will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.”

“This PCR test can be taken at any time after you land back in the UK, as long as it’s taken within 48 hours of your return. To reduce your self-isolation period, we recommend taking your PCR test as early as possible.”

It also says that a passenger locator form must be filled out and unvaccinated travellers will have to take a test on day eight and self isolate for 10 days.

TUI advises that only fully vaccinated people can travel with the exception of children aged 11 and under who travel with a double-jabbed parent or guardian.

Passengers will need to fill in the Spanish locator form and submit it from 48 hours of their flight.

RyanAir

Ryanair’s website states: “Travel restrictions change regularly, unfortunately our customer service agents cannot help you with queries about specific restriction’s in place at your destination, you will need to investigate yourself.”

A checklist on the website includes: “Passenger Locator Form, Digital Covid Certificate (please be aware there is a wait time, often 2 weeks, before your cert is active) and proof of negative PCR/antigen test.”

Adding: “Please read carefully any Covid-19 information that applies to your travel by visiting relevant government affiliated websites.”

“It is each customer’s responsibility to ensure they travel with the correct documentation as failure to do so might result in denied boarding.”

Jet2

Jet2 reminds travellers to Spain that they “must complete an online overseas passenger locator form no more than 48 hours prior to arriving” on the Spain Travel Health portal either online or on the app.

Children aged 12 and over are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated when entering Spain.

The website adds that “regardless of your age” if you’ve only received one dose of the Astra Zeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Covid vaccine, you’re “not considered fully vaccinated.”

A Covid test must be taken within two days of arriving back in the UK and a passenger locator form for all adults must also be completed within 48 hours of travelling back to the country.

Children over the age of four must have a PCR test on or before day two of arriving in the UK and have to isolate until receiving a negative result.

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated must take a PCR test on day eight and self isolate for 10 days when back in the UK.