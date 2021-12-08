Donald Trump says his base would be ‘very angry’ if no run in 2024

Donald Trump said his base would be ‘very angry’ if he did not decide to run for president again in 2024, as the teased date for his announcement comes closer. Trump has long teased that he will announce another crack at the presidency after the 2022 midterms have been completed.

The host of the radio show Trump appeared on, Hugh Hewitt, spoke to the former president on Wednesday 8 December. “I want to talk to you about 2024. You know your base better than anybody, you know, the people who come to the rallies. If Donald Trump decides not to run again in 2024, who out there will that base flock to?”

Trump replied: “If I do decide that, I think my base is going be very angry”, and added after some pushing from Hewitt, “They will be very angry, I think we have a couple of people that are – would be very good. But it’s, you know, very early. It’s very, very early.”

“We have some good people. We do have some good people,” the 45th president said.

“I don’t want to do that now. We do have some good people. We really do. We have some very good people,” he repeated.

Donald Trump told Hewitt that he’s optimistic about 2022 and 2024 as Republicans vie to retake the House, Senate and later White House.

He also warned, however, that elections can’t be trusted because Democrats cheat – repeating his claim that the 2020 election was rigged for Joe Biden, who received more votes than any presidential candidate in U.S. history.

“They cheat like hell in the elections,” he said. “What happened should never be allowed, what happened, and we’re not forgetting it,” Trump added. “And many things are going on right now, but we have to be careful. We have to be careful, because what they do, what they do is a disgrace.”

