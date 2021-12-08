Dominic Cummings hints at ANOTHER Christmas party bombshell at Downing Street

Dominic Cummings has hinted that there was more than one Christmas party in Downing Street last year.

Dominic Cummings has hinted that Downing Street held several parties in the run-up to Christmas last year when the UK public was following lockdown rules.

The former aide to the Prime Minister took to Twitter to suggest that another bombshell is about to explode for Boris Johnson and his staff. He wrote: “Will the CABSEC also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat’s ‘bubble’ policy…?”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Will the CABSEC also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat's 'bubble' policy…? — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) December 8, 2021

Johnson has, however, denied any claims that a party was held in Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas 2020.

Asked during PMQs about “whether there was a party in Downing Street on November 13,” Johnson replied: “No that never happened, but I am sure the guidance and the rules were followed at all times.”

This is the latest in numerous accusations that Johnson breached Covid rules with parties at Number 10, it also comes amid the release of video footage showing senior aides joking about the alleged party.

According to the Mirror, the PM gave a speech at a packed leaving event for a top aide in November last year when the country was in its second lockdown.

A source told the Mirror there were “many social gatherings” in Downing Street while the public faced lockdown restrictions.

They even suggested there were “always parties” in the flat the PM shares with his wife, adding: “Carrie’s addicted to them.”

There were also claims of another, smaller gathering on November 13 when Cummings walked out of No 10, “where they were all getting totally plastered.”

Another source claimed: “While senior civil servants were urging caution and there was one message to the public, Prime Minister gave the impression that it could be very relaxed in No 10.”

“He would either turn a blind eye or on some occasions attend himself while everyone else was in lockdown.”