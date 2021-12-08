Death sentence for 20 Bangladesh students who brutally killed a fellow student in a six-hour beating.

Abrar Fahad, 21, was savagely beaten to death by 25 of his fellow students at the elite Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. After sentencing was completed Abrar’s father commented: “I am happy with the verdict.”

The brutal murder happened in 2019 after Abrar had taken to social media to criticise the government. His battered body was discovered at the University. The young student had taken to Facebook to criticise Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s decision to sign a water-sharing deal with India.

He was beaten for a staggering six hours using a cricket bat and other blunt objects. The 25 students who attacked him were members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Reportedly CCTV footage was leaked that showed Abrar as he entered the dormitory with BCL activists. Hours later the students carried his body outside where they placed it on the ground.

Abrar’s father commented: “I hope the punishments will be served soon.”

The other five students involved in the attack were sentenced to life imprisonment according to Prosecutor Abdullah Abu speaking to AFP. Is it expected that the sentences will be appealed.

