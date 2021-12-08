British F35 Jet: Wreckage found after Mediterranean crash.

WRECKAGE of the British F35 jet has finally been found after the Mediterranean crash that happened on Wednesday, November 17.

The jet, worth around £100m (€119m), plunged into the Mediterranean last month after dropping off the edge of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told Sky News: “Operations to recover the UK F-35 in the Mediterranean Sea have successfully concluded.

“We extend our thanks to our NATO allies, Italy and the United States of America for their support during the recovery operation.”

Speaking to Sky News, defence sources were “pleasantly surprised” at how quick the recovery was, and they are “confident” the F-35’s sensitive equipment has not been compromised.

It is thought that the crash could have been due to a cheap rain cover getting sucked in F-35 Lightning’s engine during takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth. Apparently, the plastic rain cover had been left on during take-off.

This theory looks the most likely cause of the crash after leaked footage shows that the F35 jet had fallen into the sea without ever getting airborne.

The jet, which was carrying top-secret technology, was meant to have its covers removed before taking off.

A source said: “The covers and engine blanks are supposed to be removed before flight.

“The ground crew do it and they are incredibly strict. Then the pilot walks round.”

This regards to the leaked footage, a sailor has reportedly been arrested for leaking a 16-second video clip of the F-35 crash, according to Sky News.

The pilot, who managed to eject safely, got his parachute reportedly caught onto the ship when he fled the cockpit as he was quite close to it, the Sun reported.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.