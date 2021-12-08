British Airways axes thousands of flights in huge blow to UK passengers

British Airways axes thousands of flights in a huge blow to UK passengers. The company say that the omicron variant is not to blame though.

More than 2,000 flights have been grounded until March 2022 by British Airways. 2,144 flights have been ditched from the winter schedule. A spokesperson though outlined that it is not due to worries over the omicron variant or coronavirus travel restrictions being put in place.

British Airways commented: “Like other airlines, due to the continuing Coronavirus pandemic we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule.” Fewer people are wanting to travel at the moment.

Some countries in Europe are already beginning to re-implement lockdowns to try to keep the virus at bay. The travel industry has been relieved though as initial reports suggest that the omicron variant leads to mild symptoms. Not much is known about the new variant at the moment.

France is just one of the latest countries to bring in new coronavirus restrictions.

From Friday, December 10, nightclubs in France will be closed for an entire month. These closures are being put in place in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic before Christmas.

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex is hoping to save the Christmas holidays. He has also put in place restrictions on pre-Christmas festivities too.

