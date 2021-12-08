Breaking: UK set to announce “Plan B” COVID-19 restrictions as early as TOMORROW.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce “Plan B” COVID-19 restrictions as early as TOMORROW – which could involve working from home again and vaccine passports being introduced.

Sources have told the Chief Political Commentator for the Radio Times that it is “85 per cent likely” that Plan B will be introduced as early as tomorrow morning (December 9).

Senior Whitehall sources said that a meeting of the government’s Covid-O committee has been called to discuss whether to step up restrictions, with a press conference expected later today (December 8) to announce changes.

According to The Sun, Brits may well be forced to work from home once more with vaccine passports set to be required to enter crowded venues such as music venues and football grounds.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said the reintroduction of compulsory mask-wearing, working from home and the introduction of a vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘Plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.

In minutes published on December 3, Sage said that advice to work from home is “likely to have the greatest individual impact” in cutting infections, which are now increasing in the majority of age groups and regions across the UK, according to official data.

Plan B has been discussed by Boris Johnson and his team ahead of Christmas due to the new COVID variant Omicron – of which cases have steadily increased through the UK – with scientists revealing that up to 1,000 Brits could now be catching the highly contagious form of the virus each day.

Plan C

There have even been discussions of a Plan C with one senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government admitting it has been discussed.

Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Lucy Chappell said: “It has been proposed. The name has been mentioned. It is not being extensively worked up … People have used the phrase,” reports the Independent.

Plan C would potentially ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.

