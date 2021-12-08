Brazil legend Pelé hospitalised for cancer treatment.

BRAZIL legend Pelé has been hospitalised for cancer treatment but is said to be in a stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days, Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said.

The Hospital published a note on Pelé’s health condition: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pelé] is hospitalised at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue the treatment of a colon tumour, identified in September this year. The patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days.”

The iconic Brazilian footballer, 81, was hospitalised in order to undergo treatment for a colon tumour which was discovered on August 31 during routine examinations.

Pelé, who scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, entered hospital in late August for a check-up he had postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was then that a “suspicious” tumour in the colon was detected. He underwent surgery four days later to remove it.

After the surgery, he spent several days in the intensive care unit until they took him up to the ward.

However, on September 17 he suffered a “brief respiratory instability”, which is why he was transferred to semi-intensive care, according to Albert Einstein.

Following his surgery at the time, the Santos legend wrote on Instagram: “When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey.

“Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual.

“I am so happy to be back at home. I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.

“Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love.”

