Ant and Dec savage UK government over alleged Christmas party

I’m a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec have poked fun at Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid allegations that Downing Street staff had a “boozy” Christmas party while the UK public followed lockdown rules last year.

The duo jokingly referenced the allegations during I’m a Celebrity last night, December 7, saying that the show’s contestants “categorically deny” any suggestion they had a party in Gwyrch Castle.

While introducing the next segment on the show, Dec said: “It is all changing in camp now because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vote.”

Ant continued: “And that means David’s reign is over. But they weren’t celebrating. They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party.”

“And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a Secret Santa.”

Dec then looked into the camera and said: “Evening Prime Minister… for now.”

It comes as video footage has emerged of Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street only days after news came out of an alleged party that breached UK lockdown rules.

Johnson’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party last Christmas in a video from a mock press conference obtained by ITV News and released yesterday, December 7.