Adele bans unvaccinated fans from her concerts

Adele bans unvaccinated fans from her forthcoming concerts. Negative COVID tests will also be required.

Adele is returning after a four-year hiatus. Fans though have been shocked after she banned anyone who is not vaccinated from her concerts. This will also include people who have only had a single dose of the vaccine.

The 33-year-old British superstar announced last month that she will perform to 4,000 people a night in a run of concerts from January 21. The concerts will take place every Friday and Saturday after that until mid-April.

Fans have been looking forward to seeing her at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Ticketmaster commented: “The event organizer requires all participants in this event to be fully vaccinated (14 days after the final vaccination) and to have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event…

“To attend the event, you need both vaccination and negative test proof within 48 hours of the event.”

76-year-old Sir Rod Stewart will also be performing at the same venue which can hold 4,300 people. He will allow unvaccinated fans to attend though so long as they wear “masks at all times unless eating and drinking”. Attendees will also need to have “a temperature check at the venue entrance upon arrival.”

