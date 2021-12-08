3D map to guarantee maintenance of the Alcazaba of Malaga

The Urban Planning Department has commissioned different studies to ensure the correct conservation of the Alcazaba of Malaga and the surroundings of Mount Gibralfaro.

The Management of Urbanism of Malaga City Council has commissioned different studies in two and three dimensions, as well as aerial photographs to make a diagnostic analysis of the current state of the Alcazaba of Malaga.

The improvement actions planned for the Gibralfaro and La Alcazaba complex demanded these previous works, in order to check and guarantee their correct maintenance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The council is concerned about the state of the fortified complex and that is why georeferenced 3D techniques have been used as they are the most appropriate in order to achieve the detail that future conservation work requires.

This georeferenced 3D scan includes the Alcazaba Wall, Homage Tower, Gibralfaro Wall, Barbacana and the Coracha Wall, which will serve as the basis for the future study of pathologies and chronological stages.

The interior, exterior and superior faces will be scanned, as well as the interior spaces of the towers included in this set, as long as they are accessible.

Georeferenced 3D scanning includes aerial photographic documentation and the creation of a Digital Terrain Model, a 3D record of the Fortified Complex and its surroundings using a 3D Laser-scanner system and another three-dimensional record using photogrammetry techniques.

All this will mean the delivery of graphic documentation and a final technical report that includes all the calculations and adjustments made. It will have, at least, an elevation plan of each panel with an indication of its georeferenced coordinates for future restoration and/or delineation works.

In 2019 it broke a record number of visitors, reaching 1,258,265, which is 5.32 per cent more than the previous year.