Vélez-Málaga: Mayor of tourism announces new mobile app to help improve visitor experience.

A NEW mobile app, totally free for tourists, has been presented by the Mayor of Tourism in Vélez-Málaga which is set to improve visitors experience. The app, based on augmented reality technology, is a step forward in terms of intelligent tourism, according to Jesús Pérez Atencia.

Jesús Pérez Atencia said that “the app will be incorporated into the tourism services offered in the municipality. Smart Tourism is important and where we’re heading as is adapting to new technologies with the sole objective of competing with other similar destinations.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“That is why we are presenting CultuAR, a personalised application, totally free for tourists, based on augmented reality technology that allows them to add digital information about places of tourist interest in real-time,” he continued.

“Nowadays, the mobile phone is the main information tool for everyone. And that is where we will be able to show the potential of this application, which will allow us to display all the information about our municipality in real-time.”

“It is easy to use and can be downloaded for both Android and iOS. We would like to thank the councillor for new technologies, Juan Carlos Muñoz, for the work he has been doing and the interest he has shown so that we can continue to grow in terms of tourism,” he concluded.

The councillor for New Technologies, Juan Carlos Muñoz, pointed out that “CultuAR Vélez-Málaga app requires no internet connection, it does not generate any impact on the environment and the information can be offered visually and/or audio-written in the video player.”

For Muñoz it is a “unique and unforgettable experience, 100% accessible to everyone and environmentally friendly, turning the municipality into a smart city or smart village.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.