US TV star Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son passes away

American television star Nick Cannon has confirmed this afternoon, Tuesday, December 7, the tragic news of the passing of his five-month-old son Zen.

During today’s Nick Cannon Show episode, the host announced that his young son had died as the result of a rare brain tumour he had been suffering with. Zen was born back in June, when Nick and his wife Alyssa Scott had their seventh child.

Explaining the awful event to his audience, Cannon told them, “I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too – a Cannon head”.

The host continued his emotional conversation with a stunned audience, “We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine”.

It was then that the doctors informed the couple that their newborn had Hydrocephalus. This is caused when fluids build up inside the head, and sadly, their tot had a malignant tumour. Zen underwent brain surgery, but by Thanksgiving, his condition had become worse, explained Cannon.

In what must have been an incredibly heartbreaking conversation, the presenter went on to describe the last few days they spent with their baby boy, calling it “the most quality time”.

Speaking through tears, he said, “This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday, and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa, and then I had to fly back to New York for the show. I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen”.

A brave Nick Cannon told how he had held his son over the weekend for the last time. Returning to work after the death of his child helped him to stay busy he explained emotionally. The whole event was “a celebration of life for Zen”, said the host, adding, “You can’t heal until you feel”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

