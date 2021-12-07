Twitter users furious over new Martin Kemp vaccination ad

Martin Kemp is taking part in a campaign promoting vaccinations and Twitter users are furious.

Martin Kemp has dressed up as Father Christmas in a new advert encouraging people to get vaccinated, and Twitter users are furious.

The ad shows the actor and musician dressed as Father Christmas and preparing for the festive season by crossing off jobs on his to-do list such as booking an MOT for his sleigh, polishing his boots and trimming his beard.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He is then seen Covid booster vaccine before heading out with a sack full of presents.

Ooh I used to like Martin Kemp.

How disappointing. 🙄 — Janet Brown 🌸 (@jannieb18) December 7, 2021



Kemp said: “We all know the run-up to Christmas can be one of the busiest times of the year – buying presents, decorating the tree, eating mince pies with family and friends.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to tick your Covid-19 booster or flu jab off your ‘to do’ list this festive season, among all your other preparations, to ensure that you can enjoy Christmas with your loved ones.

“It’s quick and easy and will keep us all protected as best as possible this winter. Now go book your jabs – Father Christmas said so!”

But Twitter users aren’t happy. One Tweeted: “ Ohh I used to like Martin Kemp. How disappointing.”

TV nutritionist Gillian McKeith, who also starred in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, went as far as to call it “propaganda.” She wrote: “Losing some weight, lifestyle change &exercise would be a better message for propaganda Santa played out by Martin Kemp. Probably a pillow stuffed up his front though. This smells of desperate aimed at kids.”

Losing some weight, lifestyle change &exercise would be a better message for propaganda Santa played out by Martin Kemp. Probably a pillow stuffed up his front though .This smells of desperate aimed at kids #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #NoMedicalApartheid pic.twitter.com/La42jg4oWI — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) December 7, 2021

This comes as Kemp appeared on ITV’s Lorraine stating the “90 per cent of the people that are in hospital are unvaccinated,” a claim that has also riled people on social media.