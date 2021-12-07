The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has today, Tuesday, December 7, ratified the new order issued by the Board. Today’s action approves the Covid passport to be required to access residences and hospitals. This measure will remain in force until next January 15.

After being ratified by the TSJA, the news was published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucia (BOJA). The order comes into force immediately after appearing in the BOJA.

For now, the covid passport will only be requested in residences and hospitals, but the Andalucian Government assured that it will analyse later the possibility of implementing it in other sectors such as nightlife, based on the evolution of the pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As explained in a statement from the Board, the Ministry of Health has expanded the benefits of the Andalucia Health application by including a QR code reader. Through this, it is possible to verify the validity of the European Union covid certificate. The reader verifies that the QR code is correct, and that it exists in the certificate repository. It reviews the data to verify its authenticity and expiration.

When the application certifies that the data is correct, it returns an ‘OK’, with the basic data of the owner (name and date of birth). With this information, the person who validates it can verify that they correspond to the identity of the person presenting it.

In the event that it is not valid, a red circle is displayed with a cross in the centre. To access the reader you just have to open the application, click on Covid certificates, and then go to QR verification, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.