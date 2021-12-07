Tommy Fury: Tyson Fury’s younger brother withdraws from Jake Paul fight.

Jake Paul has called Tommy Fury’s withdrawal “an embarrassment”.

LOVE ISLAND star Tommy Fury, younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, withdraws from his big-money fight with YouTube star Jake Paul. After Fury pulled out of the fight, Paul called it “an embarrassment”.

Jake Paul, who has a 4-0 win record in boxing, went as far as saying that Fury “cracked and tried to find a way out” after withdrawing from their scheduled fight. Fury revealed that he was “heartbroken” and withdrew from the fight because he is suffering from a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Fury said: “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.

“The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18.

“I can’t express now disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.

“I want this fight to happen more than anything.

“I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren added: “We are gutted for Tommy.

“This was a big opportunity for him to show the world what he can do.

“Unfortunately, he’s had to withdraw now as he’s clearly not anywhere near a hundred per cent.

“We’ll be working with Jake Paul’s team to see if we can reschedule for the new year.”

However, Paul said: “For the Furys, it’s an embarrassment.

“They said: ‘We’d fight Jake with a broken rib, with our arms tied behind our backs’.

“When it came down to fighting, they pulled out.”

In the meantime, Paul announced he would instead face MMA star Tyron Woodley, who he beat by split decision in August.

