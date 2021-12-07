Storm Barra: ‘danger to life’ warning as the UK is set to be hit with snow and 80mph gales.

Brits can expect to be hit by snow and intense winds on Tuesday, December 7, as Storm Barra arrives bringing with it blizzards and 80 miles an hour gusts. The Met Office has warned people to be prepared.

Storm Barra could bring with it eight inches of snow along with heavy rain and ice. Yellow weather warnings are in place from the Met Office for the entirety of the UK on Tuesday. This will be the second storm to hit this season after Storm Arwen recently battered the UK and left many without power.

A Met Office forecaster warned: “Wind really picking up in the west and around some exposed southern coasts with 70 to 80mph wind gusts on the more exposed spots and 60mph inland,”

“It is going to feel cold wherever you are with the wind picking up during the day, especially cold in the north and the east and as a result when the rain arrives in the north we are likely to see a spell of snow.

“I think rain around the coasts but around northern England, central, southern Scotland, snow falling even to lower levels with the snow really building up on the higher ground, 200m about two to five centimetres of snow and over some of the higher parts of northern England and Scotland 10 to 20cm of snow.”

The forecaster went on to add: “That of course accompanied by gale force winds will lead to blizzards and drifting so some really treacherous conditions for northern England, central and southern Scotland during the second half of Tuesday likely to affect the higher roads like the M74 and M8 in places.”

