Sick Selfie: Boy decapitates pregnant sister with mum’s help before taking a sick selfie with her head.

According to reports, the teenager decapitated his 19-year-old pregnant sister using a sickle. He reportedly attacked her when her back was to him before later carrying her head around and even posing for a sick selfie with it.

The shocking events happened in India when allegedly the pregnant woman’s family did not approve of her marriage. According to The Daily Star, Kirti Thore was attacked by her brother at the Ladgaon village of Aurangabad. The brother is said to only be 17 or 18 years old.

Kailash Prajapati the Assistant Police Commissioner commented on the shocking attack. He explained how the young woman was attacked from behind.

Speaking to NDTV, he commented: “[Kirti] was working in the field with her mother-in-law,”

“Seeing mother and brother, she left her work in the field and rushed to greet them. She gave water to both of them and went to the kitchen to make tea. This is when her brother came from behind and beheaded her.”

He went on to add: “Her husband, who was ill, was lying in the house. He woke up hearing the sound of falling utensils and rushed to the kitchen. The woman’s brother tried to kill him too but he escaped.

“Later, the brother came out of the house with the head in his hand. He then came to the police station and surrendered.”

