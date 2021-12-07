San Vicente: Worker compensated quarter of a million euros after being disabled on the job

San Vicente: Worker compensated a quarter of a million euros after being disabled on the job.

A WORKER is set to be compensated a quarter of a million euros by a company in San Vicente del Raspeig, and a third-party service, after being left permanently disabled due to “systematic disinterest” in the health and safety of the company’s staff and its “lack of safety and hygiene measures at work.”

A statement from the Workers’ Commissions explains that the sentence, which is not yet final, “is a wake-up call in relation to the respect that all companies must have for the health and safety of the workforce.”

It also stated that the “systematic disregard of the company and its third-party prevention service for the health of the workforce,” caused the worker to be left permanently disabled.

The health and safety breaches, according to the union group, have permanently affected this workers life and that the company has “a long history of breaches resulting in the endangerment of health and safety of the entire workforce”.

The union also said that “until now, too many companies have found it more profitable to assume the payment of sanctions for non-compliance with the law on prevention of occupational hazards than to implement this in their work centres.”

