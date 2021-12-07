Sala golf event on December 11 for “One in a Million”

The latest Sala golf event takes place on December 11, to support the “One in a Million” campaign.

The monthly Sala golf events has been raising funds for various charities on the Costa del Sol, such as Cudeca, Debra and Avoi, all through the Sala Group’s official associated charity, the Elena Foundation. The Foundation was set up as tribute to Elena, a beloved colleague at La Sala for over 10 years, who sadly lost her long battle with cancer.

The final golf event of the year is in support of the “One in a Million” campaign, which has been organized by the Cudeca Hospice, where Elena was very well looked after in her final days.

Cudeca founder, Joan Hunt sadly passed away recently, and has left her belongings and villa for the charity to be transformed into a hospice for terminally ill children. All the proceeds we raise will be donated to support this.

The latest Sala golf event takes place on Saturday, December 11, golfers will have a 9am shotgun start at La Finca Cortesin followed by a prize giving ceremony at La Sala, Puerto Banus. There will also be a raffle. The aim is to raise as many funds as they can for the cause.

