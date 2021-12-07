Ryanair refuses honeymooners a refund despite Austria restrictions

Ryanair refuses honeymooners a refund despite Austria covid restrictions.

A honeymooning couple were eager to head off on holiday to Austria with Ryanair. The couple had been expecting to fly into Vienna. The country is in lockdown now and strict coronavirus measures are being followed. Tourists are not allowed to enter at the moment.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, Ryanair has reportedly refused to give the newlyweds a refund.

Speaking to Dublin Live the newlywed husband commented: “It’s not fair the way I’ve been treated. We were due to travel on Wednesday to Vienna but the country is locked down, they’re not allowing any tourists into the country.

“We got married last month and because of Covid we decided to avoid booking a proper honeymoon and wait for things to calm down.

“In the meantime we thought we’d go for a city break because my wife loves Christmas markets. We’d be classed as tourists going over and we’re not allowed entry.

“But Ryanair is sort of adamant that you get onto the plane and go. I understand that it’s not Ryanair’s fault but it’s not the fault of the customer either.”

He went on to add: “Anyone who gets off that flight in Vienna, once you go to border control in the airport, you’re not getting through and you already know you’re not getting in before you even arrive because you’ve seen the regulations.”

Sadly, the couple will not be able to enjoy a honeymoon at the moment and have wasted their money. They had been set to fly from Dublin Airport.

The husband had repeatedly been in contact with Ryanair. He explained: “Ryanair did not offer any sympathy, I’ve been in contact with them on numerous occasions in the past week because I’ve been keeping an eye on regulations. I’ve been speaking to customer advisers, managers and they’re giving me the same response,”

“It’s very hard to take. I don’t mind not getting the money back, but a voucher to that amount would be ideal.

“If you booked the flight you knew what the terms and conditions were and basically if you don’t go, you lose your money, they don’t offer refunds or vouchers.

“I asked them if they were telling me to go to a country that is in lockdown, hotels are closed, shops are closed and restaurants are closed. They said the other option is to change the flight, but Ryanair were charging us €188 to change it which is totally unreasonable because it’s not our fault we can’t go to Vienna.”

