Rincon de la Victoria collects toys for children

The Social Welfare Department of Rincon de la Victoria Council is running a campaign to collect toys for children.

The Social Welfare Department of Rincon de la Victoria Council is running a campaign until December 30 to collect toys for over 150 children assigned to the Reinforcement Program of Infant Feeding (PRAI).

Councillor, Elena Aguila points out that the campaign is aimed at children from families with limited resources in the municipality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The campaign, which has the collaboration of the IES Mayorazgo, aims to “support families that are in a difficult economic situation that has been aggravated by the COVID19 pandemic.”

“We know that they are going through a particularly delicate moment in their lives, and that is why we want to support this solidarity campaign more than ever.”

Aguilar highlighted the solidarity of Rincon de la Victoria “hoping that once again we will turn to the boys and girls to contribute to the illusion of the little ones for Christmas. Because playing and having fun is a right and the basis for childhood development.”

The mayor also highlighted that “local companies have shown their interest in joining this campaign to collect new toys for boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 12,” and has appealed to the businesses and social fabric of Rincon de la Victoria to “join this solidarity action.”

The collection campaign will remain active until December 30, to begin distributing them from January 3 on the occasion of the eve of the Three Kings.

People interested in participating in the campaign can go directly to the Social Welfare facilities on Avenida del Mediterraneo, 33, from 8am to 3pm to deposit the toys, the centres for the elderly in Rincon de la Victoria, from 5pm to 7pm and La Cala del Moral from 4:30pm to 8pm will also be toy collection points.

The toys must be delivered unwrapped to facilitate their distribution by age range.

In addition, Aguilar thanked the students of the 2nd year of Early Childhood Education of IES Mayorazgo “for collaborating with our campaign that is part of the actions carried out at the provincial level for the collection of toys in schools as well as teaching material, books and stories to bring Christmas to families with limited economic resources.”