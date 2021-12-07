Registrations open for Rincon de la Victoria Christmas Camp

Registrations are now open for the Rincon de la Victoria children’s Christmas Camp.

Beneficiary families can submit applications for the Rincon de la Victoria children’s Christmas Camp until December 17 at the General Register of the City Council.

In this edition, 75 places are offered for children between the ages of 3 and 12. The camp will take place from December 24 to January 7 at the local CEIP Carmen Martin Gaite.

The second deputy mayor and councillor for Social Welfare Elena Aguilar explained that this camp “aims to guarantee three meals a day to minors from families in the municipality with limited economic resources.”

“It is about offering a reinforcement of food support, and that children can enjoy a wide programme of activities, leisure and free time during the Christmas holiday.”

The camp will take place from 9am to 3pm with a schedule of sports and recreational activities such as cooperative games, craft workshops and excursions planned by the team of monitors to different points of the municipality. The children will have breakfast and lunch in the educational centre itself, taking a snack home.

The plan includes a free bus service for children in the municipality who require transportation to get to the educational centre, with the Morning Classroom service running from 7am to 9am, and post-departure from 3pm to 4pm.

Interested families included in the Syga Programme, managed through the Social Welfare area of the Rincon de la Victoria Council, can submit the application for registration at the General Entry Register of the City Council.

The application form can be collected in person in the Social Welfare Department, the General Register of the City Council and on the municipal website: www.rincondelavictoria.es.

Contact telephone number: 952978294.