Poland announces new COVID-19 restrictions with mandatory Covid jabs to be introduced for some workers

POLAND – The Polish government is set to introduce mandatory Covid jabs for some workers among a number of new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Tuesday, December 7. The compulsory order will apply to the health sector, the army and teachers from March 1, according to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

In order to stop the recent rise in coronavirus cases, the number of visitors to churches, restaurants and theatres will also be further limited from December 15. In the latest wave of the pandemic, which accelerated last month, Poland has registered as many as 29,000 new cases and 500 deaths per day.

“There are no signals of a clear downward trend, and … there is a risk that the Omicron mutation will appear,” Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. “These two factors require us to take decisive action.”

Niedzielski said the limit on the number of people allowed in public spaces such as restaurants and cinemas would be lowered to 30 per cent, not including vaccinated people, from the current 50 per cent.

Businesses will also be required to check customers’ Covid certificates.

The new restrictions will also affect football games with stadium capacity’s reduced to a maximum of 30 per cent. However, this limitation will not apply to fully vaccinated individuals.

Among the changes that will come into force from 15 December are:

Restaurants, bars, hotels, cinemas, theatres and places of worship will be limited to 30 per cent of maximum capacity (down from 50 per cent currently)

Consumption of food and drink prohibited in cinemas

Nightclubs and discos closed (with the exception of December 31 and January 1, when capacity will be limited to 100 people)

Public transport limited to 75 per cent of capacity

Obligatory Covid tests for everyone living with people who have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or previous infection

