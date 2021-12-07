Omicron more transmissible than delta variant, says No 10. Scientists are becoming confident that the omicron variant spreads more rapidly than Delta. Scientists are watching how the new variant is spreading in South Africa and also in the UK.

According to the spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the full impact of the omicron variant will depend on the level of illness it causes. The UK has more than 400 confirmed cases of the new variant.

Officials in Singapore have already said that the variant seems to be spreading faster than Delta and has a higher risk of reinfection. Speaking to Channel News Asia a ministry official commented: “This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant.”

The new variant is spreading in the community in various areas of England according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

After the coronavirus pandemic meeting on Tuesday morning December 7, the spokesperson for Johnson commented: “The prime minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron but early indications were that it is more transmissible than Delta.”

The Health Minister in Wales is worried. Wales is predicting that a wave of the omicron variant will peak early next year.

The Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan has commented on how quickly omicron is spreading. She said: “We are expecting a significant wave of Omicron to hit Wales,”

“The modelling suggests that that will reach its peak by around the end of January, which is why there is an urgency in terms of getting people vaccinated and boosters done as soon as possible.”

