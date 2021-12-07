Non-lucrative visa: The easiest way to get residency in Spain

IF YOU have always wanted the sun, sea and delicious food of Spain but are concerned that you have left it too late to get residency, solicitor Augustin Saez Gomez says there may be a way you can still make your home here with a non-lucrative visa.

The difficulties of getting residency

Since Brexit it has been a requirement for UK nationals to have a visa or residency to live in Spain.

While there are many visas available to British nationals, many have found that the large amounts of red tape in Spain have made it very difficult to find which one they can apply for and how to get it.

What is a non-lucrative visa?

For those who want to live in Spain but not work here, a non-lucrative visa is one of the easiest ways to move to Spain and can allow you to live here simply by showing you have enough economic means.

Who can benefit?

UK nationals who want to move to Spain to retire or just enjoy living here without working can benefit from a non-lucrative visa.

What sort of economic means do you need to show?

To be granted a non-lucrative visa you must show you have enough economic means to live in Spain without working, around €27,000 a year per person.

You do not have to show this with a bank statement, although this is advisable.

You can also show you have other assets, including owning a property, shares or income from tenants.

The visa must be applied for in the Spanish consultate of your home country.

Can I work with this visa?

You cannot work on a non-lucrative visa and would have to wait for at least one year to change it for another visa to be able to work.

How long does it take to get?

This depends on the Spanish consulate, but generally takes between one and three months

When the visa is granted you can live in Spain and travel across the country freely, spending as much time in the UK and Spain as you want.

To begin applying for your non-lucrative visa and moving to Spain for its sun and culture, contact Augustin Saez Gomez at BLC Legal Consulting at [email protected] or 628 29 06 71.

