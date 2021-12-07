Nerja welcomes Christmas with nativity scene and lighting of tree

Nerja has welcomed Christmas with a nativity scene and the lighting of a large tree on the Balcon de Europa.

Today, December 7, Christmas has been welcomed with the Municipal Nativity Scene, installed in the Tourist Office on the ground floor of the Town Hall, which has been blessed by the parish priest of the Church of San Miguel, Jose Miguel Porras.

The mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo, the councillor for Popular Traditions Elena Galvez and members of the Municipal Corporation were present.

The lights on the Paseo Balcon de Europa have also been turned on, where a large 23 metres Christmas tree is located. The councillor for Popular Traditions has also pressed the power button for the lighting of the streets in the centre of the municipality and the main facade of the Town Hall.

The Pastoral de Frigiliana has enlivened both opening acts with a repertoire of Christmas carols.

The councillor has taken the opportunity to wish neighbours and visitors a happy Christmas, inviting them to enjoy more than fifty activities programmed by the Department of Popular Traditions for Nerja and Maro.

“Fortunately, the health situation at this time is better than last year which has allowed the council to develop a comprehensive Christmas programme. However, we must still maintain a prudent attitude, making the celebration compatible with responsibility against the coronavirus.”