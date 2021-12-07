Nerja values the contribution of the Argentine community

Nerja has valued the contribution of the Argentine community in the town.

The mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo has valued the contribution and involvement of the Argentine community in the economic and social development of the Town.

This was highlighted during the reception of the Argentine singer Lorena Larrea Catterino who is on an international tour to promote the Chamame musical style, declared last year Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The mayor, along with the councillors of Citizen Participation Javier Rodriguez and Popular Traditions Elena Galvez, have welcomed the artist in the Mayor’s Office, accompanied by the president of the Casa Argentina de Nerja association Dario Guerrero, the vice president Guadalupe Pantoja and the secretary Oscar Sanchez.

The mayor has stressed that “we have always maintained a very good relationship with Casa Argentina de Nerja, with the best willingness to collaborate in the initiatives that have been proposed to us.”

He has also highlighted the role of the association as an interlocutor and main support for all those Argentine families that have emigrated to Nerja to work and develop their lives in the municipality, and that the town has been twinned with the city of San Juan since 1997.

Lorena Larrea Catterino will perform at 5pm next Sunday, December 18, in Plaza de España, within her ‘Nañuva’ tour, which means hug in Guarani, coinciding with the commemoration of International Migrants Day.

The singer announced that she intends to participate in the Mercosur Chamame Festival that is held in January in the Argentine province of Corrientes and will be broadcast worldwide.

With a professional career of more than 20 years on stage, the singer will offer a concert as the official representative of Chamame, a very popular musical rhythm in the northwest of Argentina and other South American countries that was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) last month.