Most Prestigious Horse Races in the World

Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in the world, and this has resulted in some massive races and tournaments springing to life across the globe. There are some truly prestigious horse races that take place each and every year. Each one is able to offer something new in terms of racing and prizes, and it can result in a fascinating tournament to follow each year.

The Kentucky Derby

This is an incredibly prestigious race both in the American calendar and in the wider world, and one that those who follow racing betting stats will always follow closely to see who can come out on top. The Kentucky Derby is often known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, and is the first leg of the American Triple Crown.

The Derby was first run in 1875 and takes place at the Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky. Horses must be three years old to race here, and do so over a distance of 10 furlongs, or one and a quarter miles.

The Dubai World Cup

The Dubai World Cup is often said to be the most valuable race in the world, and can carry prize purses of up to $12 million. It takes place on the last Saturday in March and is attended by racers from all over the world. While there are plenty of horses from the UAE here, it is also not unusual to find horses from the USA, UK, and Japan amongst other great trainers and breeders.

This is a weight-for-age race. Northern Hemisphere horses must be over four years old, while Southern Hempisphere ones can be three or older. The only horse to have ever claimed the title twice is Thunder Snow, who won in 2018 and 2019.

Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe

The Arc is one of the most famous horse races in Europe. It takes place on the first Sunday in October, usually at the Longchamp Racecourse in Paris. Horses aged three years and up are permitted to enter but geldings are not permitted to enter. The total prize is worth over €5 million, with 1st prize taking away over €2.8 million of that.

This race was created in 1920 to help complement the Grand Prix de Paris, another event first launched in 1863. It would also be the perfect opportunity to showcase the French thoroughbred breeding efforts.

The Epsom Derby

One of the biggest races in the UK racing calendar is the Epsom Derby. The British are known for taking their racing incredibly seriously, whether they are turning out in record numbers for a race or introducing new regulations to help keep the races as fair as possible. The Epsom Derby is the jewel in the British racing crown, and it always serves a fantastic competition.

This is the middle leg of the Triple Crown of British Crown and is run at Surrey’s Epsom Downs Racecourse on the first Saturday of June. It is a flat race open to three-year-old colts and fillies. Having been run since 1780, it attracts a massive crowd every year – occasionally including some royal patronage too.

These are four of the most prestigious horse races in the world. If you want to see some of the best horses and jockeys in the world, you should definitely check out what these races have to offer! They are also just the tip of the iceberg – there are so many interesting horse races that take place around the world each and every year. Have a look at the racing calendar and make a note to check some of the best races out!