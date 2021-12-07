Mask dispute: Gunman kills two people in Moscow.

The gunman was asked to wear his mask by a security guard.

A GUNMAN opened fire in a Moscow city customer service facility, killing two people and wounding several others on Tuesday, December 7, city authorities said. The incident was allegedly the result of a mask dispute with a security guard.

According to initial media reports, the shooter drew out a gun and started firing shots after an argument with a security guard who asked him to put on a face mask, which is mandatory in such facilities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The gunman has since been arrested.

The city’s Mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, wrote on Twitter: “I offer my condolences to the victims and the families of the victims,” he wrote. “Doctors are doing their best to help the wounded.”

“As a result of the shooting by an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured,” Sobyanin said on Twitter, adding that the shooter was detained.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the two victims are an employee and a visitor. Of those injured, one is a 10-year-old child and the other two are adults.

“The detainee has been taken to the police department,” confirmed police spokeswoman Irina Volk.

The capital’s investigators launched a criminal case into the shooting, according to Volk.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.