Martin Kemp takes on Santa role to beat COVID this Christmas.

The former Spandau Ballet and EastEnders star Martin Kemp is encouraging people to get their COVID jabs as they prepare for Christmas. The booster programme in the UK is being helped out by military support.

Kemp has joined a national effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated. He takes on the role of Father Christmas in a new film which is released today, Tuesday, December 7.

Kemp commented on his new Santa role and said: “We all know the run up to Christmas can be one of the busiest times of the year – buying presents, decorating the tree, eating mince pies with family and friends. But I can’t stress enough how important it is to tick your COVID-19 booster or flu jab off your ‘to do’ list this festive season, among all your other preparations, to ensure that you can enjoy Christmas with your loved ones.

“It’s quick and easy and will keep us all protected as best as possible this winter. Now go book your jabs – Father Christmas said so!”

According to the government: “The video shows Martin preparing for Christmas – booking the sleigh in for an MOT, polishing his boots, getting his beard in shape, and most importantly, getting his COVID-19 vaccine. The film is part of the government’s ongoing campaign to remind people of the importance of getting booster and flu jabs to ensure they are protected as soon as they are eligible.”

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup stated: “More than 20 million people have already had their booster jab, securing the vital protection they need to enjoy Christmas safely.

“I am delighted to see Martin Kemp play his part, encouraging others to do their bit in this national mission. It’s never too late to get your first and second dose – I encourage everybody to come forward to protect yourself and those around you.”

