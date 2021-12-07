Man arrested on suspicion of bomb hoax near primary school

Man arrested on suspicion of bomb hoax near a primary school.

The bomb threat was called in near the school in the city centre of Brighton, UK.

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat near a primary school in Brighton at around 2.45 pm on December 6. Armed police were called to the scene and access to Carlton Hill Primary School in Sussex Street was blocked.

Police received a report of “concern for welfare and behaviour of a man” in an alleyway and acted quickly to cordon of the road. Sussex Police later confirmed that the man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including making a hoax bomb threat.

A spokesman said yesterday (December 6): “At 5.05 pm, the man was safely arrested without incident, on suspicion of offences including making a bomb hoax threat.

“He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries. Nothing hazardous was found.”

“Cordons were being removed soon afterwards and we thank people nearby in offices and elsewhere for their co-operation and patience while the incident was safely dealt with.”

This is not the first time the very popular seaside town has been threatened with a bomb.

The busy Grand Hotel received an anonymous phone call in September 2017 from someone claiming there was an explosive device on-site, leading to the hotel being evacuated and the Sussex Police bomb squad called in. After carrying out a search of the hotel, nothing suspicious was found.

