Horror crash kills four-year-old boy, the police are looking for witnesses.

The horrific crash occurred on the rural road that links Leamington Spa with Kenilworth in the UK. A Honda jazz crashed on the A452 shortly after 6pm on Friday, December 3. The crash took place near Leamington Spa in Warwickshire. The young boy was a passenger in the car and he suffered from head injuries according to the police. The boy was rushed to the hospital.

The police are investigating the incident and have called on witnesses to come forward. The driver of the car is in his 40s and suffered from minor injuries in the crash.

According to Birmingham Live, the young boy’s family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson asked witnesses to come forward and said: “Were you on Kenilworth Road in Leamington shortly after 6.10pm on Friday (3 December)? Did you witness a collision involving a Honda Jazz?

“The driver – a man in his 40s – suffered minor injuries while a passenger – a four-year-old child – was taken to hospital with head injuries.

“Sadly the child later died and specially trained officers are providing support to his family.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage.”

