Access to the exclusion zones on La Palma have been closed due to harmful materials.

The Cabildo de La Palma has reported today, December 7, that access to the exclusion zones affected by the volcanic eruption are closed.

The Cabildo de La Palma has indicated on their social networks that, for the moment, residents and irrigators will not be able to access exclusion zones, neither by sea or land, both in the south and in the north.

As of today, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting for 79 days.

The new lava flow that emerged on Saturday and swept away many homes reached the cliff in the Las Hoyas area yesterday and is already rushing over the fajana.

The airport is still operating and the weather conditions are favourable, so many curious people and tourists continue to visit the island to see the eruption of the volcano.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has located a total of 15 earthquakes on La Palma since midnight on today, the most prominent one of magnitude 3.4 in Fuencaliente, 13 kilometres deep and felt by the population a 2:37am.

According to the latest report from the Department of Homeland Security, lava flow is concentrated in the lava flow that runs further south, as well as in the central zone and also in the lava delta, while the north zone continues with little change.

Due to the gusts of wind, drones have not been able to operate in the last hours, so it has not been possible to update the data on damage to new infrastructures or affected area, estimated, according to latest reports, at 1,155 hectares with a width maximum of 3,350 metres and the total extension of the lava deltas is maintained at 48.03 hectares.

Seismicity at intermediate depths remains low and the number of earthquakes at depths greater than 20 kilometres remains very low.