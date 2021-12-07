Happy Days for fans of The Fonz as actor Henry Winkler to auction off personal items from the show.

The Fonz is saying goodbye to memorabilia, including his iconic leather jacket.

ACTOR Henry Winkler aka The Fonz is letting go of his Happy Days memorabilia and fans will get the chance to snap up personal items to be auctioned off from his days on the hit ABC show.

The Fonz is saying goodbye to memorabilia he’s had since the show began on ABC back in 1974. Winkler is ready to part with a collection of cherished items, including his iconic leather jacket, which he saved from his days on the show.

“I never will say goodbye because it is always in my heart and always in my mind. It was the show that threw me out into the world and I will always be grateful,” he said. “Letting a physical thing go doesn’t, in any way, diminish the enormity of the experience.”

Winkler’s collection of items from “Happy Days” and beyond are part of an auction called “TCM Presents: Hollywood Cool” which take place through the auction house Bonhams on December 8. Winkler is donating a nice portion of the proceeds to This Is About Humanity.

His daughter, Zoe, and two friends started the nonprofit to support separated and reunified families at the US border.

Winkler played Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as “Fonzie” or “The Fonz”, on the American sitcom television series that aired first-run on the ABC network from January 15, 1974, to July 19, 1984, with a total of 255 half-hour episodes spanning 11 seasons.

Fonzie is one of only two characters (along with Howard Cunningham) to appear in all 255 episodes.

