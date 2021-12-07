Germany: Father kills family over forged vaccine passport.

The father left a suicide note revealing the shocking motive for his actions.

TRAGEDY IN GERMANY: A father shoots and kills his family – his wife and three children – before killing himself after his employer found out he had forged his wife’s COVID-19 vaccine passport.

The police found five bodies on Saturday, December 4 in a single-family house in Senzig, Brandenburg, south of Berlin. The man’s children were aged just four, eight and ten.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to German newspaper, Bild, Chief Public Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon confirmed that the father, 40-year-old Devid R, feared imprisonment after the employer discovered that he had forged the vaccination passport and, according to the suicide note, he was also afraid that his children would be taken away from him.

In the letter, the father wrote that the employer “wanted to pursue the forgery of vaccination records with the utmost rigour,” Bantleon told BILD.

The investigators found the letter in the family home.

Initial investigations revealed that the father killed his wife Linda (40) first and then his three young children Leni (10), Janni (8) and Rubi (4) before then committing suicide. A neighbour found the lifeless people and alerted the police.

The suicide note, which was said to be several pages long, was handwritten and revealed the shocking motive for his actions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.