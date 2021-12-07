France closes nightclubs and limits festivities to save Christmas from the coronavirus pandemic.

From Friday, December 10, nightclubs in France will be closed for an entire month in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic before Christmas. Pre-Christmas festivities will also see restrictions in place as the French Prime Minister Jean Castex seeks to save the Christmas holidays.

According to Castex, discos need to be closed due to the high circulation of the virus in young people. He also pointed out that at discos it is hard to wear a mask. Businesses that are affected by the new rules are set to receive financial aid from the government.

The Prime Minister also said that for the time being there will be no general coronavirus restrictions such as curfews or limiting capacity. He did call on people to be sensible and be cautious during Christmas celebrations including company dinners and celebrations with friends and family.

Castex has asked the French population to cancel Christmas festivities where it is not possible to wear a mask. For other festivities, he has asked people to remain vigilant.

Castex commented: “The idea is not to ban them, but to respect the distance and wear a mask. But when it is not possible, they will be banned.”

Christmas markets are extremely popular in many areas of the country. For these events, a COVID pass will be required for anyone wishing to enter.

The Prime Minister added: “Until the end-of-year festivities, we have to slow down the pace of festive events in private (…) If we maintain vigilance for the next three weeks, we will overcome this wave.”

Homeworking in France is set to increase and schoolchildren will need to wear masks including in classrooms. Other restrictions will be in place too in schools.

