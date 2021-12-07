Former Premier League star Lee Sharpe comes to Javea

Those who remember Lee Sharpe from his football days, may have recognised him and his lovely family wandering around the seaside town of Javea on the Northern Costa Blanca. Lee and his wife Lucy made Javea their new home after a trip to visit friends last year.

One year on, the family is settled and have decided to do something they have wanted to do for a long time, open a sports bar with a difference.

Lee, a familiar face for Manchester United fans and those who watch football on Sky Sports, said: “We have thought about opening a sports bar for some time now. We had seen the An Shebeen, a local Irish pub that we thought had so much more potential. So, when the lease came up for renewal, we jumped at the opportunity to take over the venue.”

Wife Lucy agreed. “We have always to do something different. We don’t want to be just another bar showing English football, we want to be a home from home, a cosy place where all families can go and enjoy themselves.”

Lee continued: “We will show many different sports from horse racing to football to rugby, and not just from the UK but from other countries around Europe and the world. We have seven TVs and the capability to show different sports on each. But we intend to go further than that, to use my sporting career to make the bar interactive. That means making myself and other sports personalities available for question-and-answer sessions, doing my TV broadcasts from the pub and so on.”

Lee and Lucy are opening the bar in partnership with friends Aiden Roche and Juan Pintor. Aiden, with experience in managing gyms and clubs, will take responsibility for the bar area. Speaking about the bar, Aiden said: “People will be able to enjoy a drink at the bar or in one of the cubicles. We will be offering a wide range of alcohol and beers, including freshly brewed beer from the VATs that we are busy installing.”

A separate area to the front of the bar has been set aside for a coffee shop, a place where Lucy says she and her friends would feel comfortable dropping in, with or without their children, for a hot drink and something light to eat. There is also a separate lounge area for those who don’t want to sit in the bar, which will also be used for functions and the interactive sessions.

Lucy explained: “Not only will we offer hot drinks and light snacks, but we will also be offering a range of food that we have developed in partnership with a qualified chef.” The third partner in the business, Juan Pintor, is helping with this, bringing his experience from running two bars in Benidorm.

Lee says he doesn’t miss not being fully involved in the football scene and that he is “looking forward to being involved in the pub and to resurrecting his charitable work.” Lee has a foundation that was very active a few years ago in working with young offenders in South Africa.

The bar, which is likely to be called Sharpey’s, is due to open later this month.

