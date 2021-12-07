Former King Juan Carlos wants to return to Spain with a salary. Juan Carlos reportedly wants to return and live at the Zarzuela Palace.

The investigations into former King Carlos are set to close. Juan Carlos would now like to return to Spain according to journalist José Antonio Zarzalejos. The journalist believes that the former King understands why he had to leave Spain and head to the Arab Emirates. The former King hopes that the Royal household will help him return “whenever he wants”.

Not only does Juan Carlos want to return to Spain but reportedly he has set conditions on his return. He would like to live again at the Zarzuela Palace. He considers this to be his home. This is something that neither the Royal household nor the government would like as it would invite public debate over the former king’s return.

Reportedly Juan Carlos also wants his pre-departure status to be restored. The former King previously received an allowance of 161,000 euros which was provided to him by son Felipe VI and came from the General State Budget. El Confidencial has reported that the Royal household would not be willing to reinstate this allowance. Sources close to Juan Carlos have said that the allowance would be needed so that he would “have enough to live on”.

