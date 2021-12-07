Find your perfect property with Next House Almeria

SPECIALISING in all types of property, from villas and luxury properties to off plan new homes, Next House Almeria, is a real estate agency created by qualified staff with an extensive experience in the real estate sector.

Founded in 2019, Next House Almeria, is characterised by its personalised and professional treatment and the way it looks after each one of its clients to find a property for them.

The company has only one priority, to satisfy the demands of each one of its clients, attending to their needs and making sure that they have all the necessary information during their purchase or sale.

Next House Almeria´s values are transparency, honesty and efficiency in their work, and the company covers all types of properties in the province of Almeria.

They work with quality and not quantity, keeping a reduced portfolio of properties, which allows them to offer the best service to their clients.

Their staff will be happy to offer you a personalised service, helping you with the search of your next property in the province of Almeria, and giving you the best advice for the sale of your property.

All of their properties are well-located and have easy access and proximity to towns, including Albox, Arboleas, Cantoria, Partaloa, Zurgena. They also have many more properties in the Almanzora Valley area, which have everything you need for your daily life.

Their office is located in the town of Albox, situated 30 minutes inland from the coast, where you can find some resorts in Vera Playa and Mojacar, and also the charming fishing village of Garrucha.

Roxana, founder of Next House Almeria, is originally from Romania and 13 years ago came to live in Spain with her family.

She finished her studies in 2008 at the University of Philology in Timisoara, (studying English and Spanish) and did a specialised course to be able to be a teacher at the University of Almeraa.

After having several jobs, Roxana started working in a newly created real estate agency and found that she liked dealing with new people, and most of all, loved helping people find a new home in the area.

After 5 years she thought it was time to start and open her own company to really help people, to be able to take the whole process of a sale, guide them and help them with their doubts.

She decided to specialise in the areas, not only as a seller, as a salesperson, or marketing, but also with the legalities, doing several specialised courses in Property Agent, Home Appraisal and Valuation, Digital Marketing.

In October 2019 she opened a small office in Albox, not far from where she lives and began to form her team.

Now Next House Almeria are three girls who are doing their best to help you with your search for houses in the province of Almeria. Tatiana is also originally from Romania, she is in charge of attending to their clients in Spanish and English, and Larissa is of Dutch origin, who speaks perfect English and Dutch, Roxana also speaks French.

Next House Almeria is in continuous growth, and has the most innovative tools on the market.

Despite the pandemic, with a lot of dedication and hard work, they continue on the path, reaching their goals and those of their clients.

They always give the best advice for the sale of your property and guide you through the purchase process, and are doing their best to get your perfect property.

If you are looking for your next property, why not visit Next House Almeria on Calle Salvador Madariaga, 1, Albox, or contact them at 950 50 00 60 or [email protected]

For more information, visit www.nexthousealmeria.com.

