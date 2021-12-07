Euro Weekly News is coming to Baza

There’s good news for residents in the Baza area as the Euro Weekly News will be available in the town from next week.

The Almeria edition of the best expat newspaper in Spain will be available in Cafetería Bar Alcazaba on Corredera 21, from next Thursday. Many people who live in the area currently travel to Albox for their copy of the Euro Weekly News, but they will now be able to grab it closer to home.

Further copies will be available from Lisa Langton (owner of Bar Alcazaba) at the Sunday car boot sale at the Hotel Abadi, off Junction 342 of the A-92. If demand is high, even more copies will be provided in the future.

We know there is a large expat community in the region with little access to English language newspapers and would like to keep them up to date with the news in the local area, in Spain and back home. We pride ourselves of doing all we can to support and inspire the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. That now extends to the people of Baza and the surrounding areas of the Granada altiplano.

That’s why the Euro Weekly News is known as the People’s Paper.

