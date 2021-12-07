Epic fail! Unlicensed motorcyclist crashes into police during chase

Epic fail! Unlicensed motorcyclist crashes into police during a chase and lands himself in hospital.

A 36-year-old man was caught by the local police in Santander after he was spotted riding a motorbike in the wrong direction. Not only was he going the wrong way but he was also talking on his mobile phone. When police officers spotted the man he attempted to flee and made matters worse when he crashed into the police car that was following him.

The bizarre events occurred on Monday, December 6, shortly after 11pm. The driver was spotted in El Castro street in Santander by officers on duty. The motorbike drew the officers’ attention as it was heading the wrong way “at an abnormally slow speed”. The rider was also talking on a mobile phone.

The police were spotted by the motorcyclist who then attempted to flee. The officers set off in pursuit complete with lights and sirens blaring. The driver ignored this and carried on trying to escape.

The chase finally ended when the motorbike collided with the police vehicle in Calle El Empalme. The motorcyclist was determined not to be caught and tried to escape on foot.

He did not evade police for long and was caught on the steps of Calle La Peña. The driver was discovered to have had his licence revoked.

The man ended up being taken to hospital by ambulance. He was taken to the Valdecilla Hospital. One of the officers was also injured and needed treatment at a medical centre.

