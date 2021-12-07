Cummings claims political journalists went to alleged No10 Xmas parties

In his latest accusations, Dominic Cummins, the former chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, tweeted on Monday, December 6, that Downing Street is lying about the alleged Christmas parties.

Cummins left his government position last November. He claims that political journalists had also been in attendance at the alleged parties held during last year’s coronavirus lockdown, and that as a result, they were trying to hide the story.

In his tweet, he wrote, “V unwise for No10 to lie about this, but PM set the course of lying on Covid in spring when he decided to start rewriting history, deny herd immunity plan etc. NB some lobby hacks were also at parties in No10 flat so trying to bury this story”.

According to The Daily Mirror, during the lead-up to last year’s festive season, No10 was the scene of two events. One of these, in the November lockdown, allegedly involved the Prime Minister making a leaving do speech, on November 27.

Another staff party allegedly took place at No10 Downing Street on December 18, while London had its Tier 3 rules in place. Those rules explicitly banned all parties and Xmas lunches when it is “A primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted”. The Prime Minister did not attend this party said The Daily Mirror.

Speaking with Sky News today, Tuesday, December 7, Justice secretary Dominic Raab, said, “Number 10 have been very clear: there was no party and there were no rules breached”. While yesterday, Monday 6, a spokesman for Boris Johnson assured, “there was not a party”.

While facing questions in the House of Commons on the Omicron crisis, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, was asked about the alleged December 18 party. He replied, “I thought it was going to be a serious question”.

Karl Turner, a Labour MP, commented that if the health secretary “accepts there was a knees-up in No 10”, then maybe the British public would be “more enthusiastic” about accepting new measures from the government, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

