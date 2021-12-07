Covid outbreak reported at Tottenham Hotspur



Premier League club Tottenham have today, Monday, December 6, reported an outbreak of Covid among its players and staff. This followed a regular testing session at the club where positive results were given after the lateral flow tests had been carried out.

All those who tested positive will have PCR tests tomorrow, Tuesday, 7. After these tests are concluded the club says it will make a decision regarding their next fixtures, according to London Football.

A vital Europa Conference League match is due to be played this Thursday against French Ligue 1 club Rennes. It is a game that Spurs have to win if they want to progress in the competition.

Following the European game, there is a Premier League clash next Sunday 12, at the Amex Stadium on the south coast, against Brighton.

These positive tests will now throw all preparations for their upcoming matches into disarray. If the PCR tests come back positive then Antonio Conte will have a serious headache on his hands. Two positive tests earlier in the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned out to be false positives.

The rules of the Europa Conference League state that a club must fulfill an existing fixture unless it has ‘less than 13 players registered on the A list, or no registered goalkeeper available’. In that case, Tottenham would have to play the match as long as 13 players are fit.

Since acquiring their new Italian manager, Spurs are unbeaten in the League, with the recent 3-0 win last against Norwich last Sunday 5, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

