Christmas comes to Almuñecar. Almuñecar has welcomed Christmas with the turning on of the Christmas lights.

The event was held in the centrally located Plaza de la Constitución, which was packed with people. The singer for the Orquesta La Tentación Araceli Valero attended the event and pressed the button to turn on the Christmas lights in the plaza and welcome in Christmas 2021. She did all this while singing to everyone’s surprise.

Locals were greeted to the festive sights of a Christmas float and a parade with unicorns and dancers that started from the Casa de la Juventud.

Part of the entertainment included a dance group from the Academy of Solange Janssens which performed in the plaza. The town hall façade was lit up to the delight of spectators and artificial snow began to fall to the amusement of the little ones.

This year the plaza has been illuminated with a 15-metre-high Christmas tree, three large arches and special lighting on the façade of the Town Hall. The palm trees in front of the Town Hall have also been decorated.

The Christmas lights are LED lights, which means that energy is being saved.

The Councillor for Culture and Festivities, Alberto García Gilabert, along with the Deputy Mayor, Beatriz González and the Councillor for Commerce and Security, Francisco Robles, attended the Christmas lights ceremony. They all took the opportunity to send out the first Christmas greetings to all the local residents.

